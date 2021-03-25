The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding a veteran tight end in free agency.

New Orleans, which parted ways with veteran tight end Jared Cook this offseason, has reportedly agreed to a deal with Nick Vannett.

Vannett, 28, was released by the Broncos earlier this week. The veteran NFL tight end played collegiately at Ohio State. He was a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and has 75 career catches and five touchdowns.

The Saints and Vannett have reportedly agreed to a three-year deal.

Vannett is likely to be catching passes from Jameis Winston in New Orleans.

Winston and Taysom Hill are expected to compete for the starting quarterback job, though the former is expected to win it.

“I embrace every competition and I know Taysom is a competitive guy as well,” Winston said, per John DeShazier of neworleanssaints.com. “I’m excited to be getting back with this team and being around him, being in that room with him again, competing and challenging each other and leading a team to where we want to be. Because I know that’s what we both want. We both want the Lombardi Trophy. We both want that. I think that’s something that I experienced last year that will impact me forever, is being able to play in those meaningful games, being in the playoffs, competing with your teammates to a deeper level. And that’s what I’m about, competing and winning games. And that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Vannett joins the Saints following a 2020 season with the Broncos in which he caught 14 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown.