Saints’ Offense Has Suffered Another Significant Blow

The New Orleans Saints have announced yet another piece of bad news before this weekend’s game against the New York Jets.

According to multiple reports, the Saints placed running back and wide receiver Ty Montgomery on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. The veteran utility man reportedly tested positive for the virus, making it highly unlikely that he’ll be able to play by Sunday.

Montgomery, 28, has been an important piece of the puzzle this season in New Orleans, especially given all of the injuries to Saints skill players. The seven-year veteran has contributed as both a receiver and a ballcarrier in Sean Payton’s offense in his second season with the team.

In 10 games this year, Montgomery has 15 receptions for 94 yards, along with 14 carries for 48 yards.

The Saints have placed RB/WR Ty Montgomery on the COVID-19 list due to a positive test. Another skill player likely unavailable on Sunday. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 9, 2021

Montgomery’s positive test continues a dreadful string of luck for Payton and the Saints, who have seen the team decimated by injuries this season. Skill players like Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, quarterback Jameis Winston and a number of defensive contributors have missed time due to various ailments in 2021.

Headed into a Week 14 meeting with the Jets, the Saints will be down a handful of important players. Backup running back Mark Ingram also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week and landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list just two days after star defensive end Cameron Jordan did the same.

The short-handed Saints will go into Sunday’s game against the 3-9 Jets trying to stop a five-game skid, that’s seen them plummet out of playoff contention.

It should be a winnable matchup for New Orleans, but with so many absences, New York could play spoiler at home.