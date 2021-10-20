Saints Offense Should Get A Nice Boost Monday Night

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy entered the 2021 season with lofty goals. Unfortunately, he had to put those goals on hold as early as Week 1 due to a calf injury.

McCoy has missed the past four games for the Saints due to his calf injury. The good news, however, is that he’ll be back on the field very soon.

During an appearance on Boot Krewe Media’s Straight-Up Saints Podcast, McCoy was asked about his recovery process. Judging by his response, McCoy feels confident that he’s ready to return to the Saints’ starting lineup.

“I’m saying right now that I’m feeling very good about coming back,” McCoy said. “I don’t really know about the whole IR thing – it’s a little out of my tax bracket. But I’m feeling ready to come back mentally, physically and emotionally, and I’m ready to.”

This led to a follow-up question about McCoy’s status for this upcoming Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. His response was quite telling.

“The date that I have circled is Monday night,” McCoy replied. “Playing in Seattle, that’s the only place apart from the dome that has that same type of energy and crowd. That’s something I’m looking forward to given that I have the go [from the coaching staff].”

McCoy didn’t miss a single game during his first two seasons with the Saints. Although this calf injury was an unfortunate setback, he seems ready to go for Monday night’s game.

The Saints will release an official update on McCoy’s status later this week.