Saints P Thomas Morstead Announces Decision On 2021 Season

The New Orleans Saints might lose quarterback Drew Brees to retirement, but it looks like veteran punter Thomas Morstead will be back in 2021.

Morstead said he has no intention of retiring during an appearance this week on the “Saints Overtime” podcast, hosted by The Spun’s Chris Rosvoglou and partner Nader Mirfiq. The 34-year-old posted the worst yards per punt average of his career in 2020 at 43.1 yards per kick.

Morstead told Rosvoglou and Mirfiq that he will be getting his eyes worked on this offseason after feeling like his vision was an issue this season. He added that he dealt with a back issue during the offseason that lingered into his regular season performance.

“I was proud of how I battled through,” Morstead said. “I wasn’t happy, especially, with the first six or seven games. It was a lot of inconsistency and just in general shorter punts than we’d like.”

NEW | Saints punter Thomas Morstead is not retiring, he said in an interview with @Nader723 + @RosvoglouReport. Here's some of what he had to say about his future + what happened for him in the 2020 season:https://t.co/jKRf5BzY8j — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) February 3, 2021

In his 12 seasons with the Saints, Morstead has set franchise records in punts, punting yards and yards per punt. Including playoffs, he also has the second most appearances (215) in franchise history, trailing only Drew Brees who has 245.

If Brees retires, Morstead will have a chance to close that gap in 2021.