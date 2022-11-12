Saints Place Starting Offensive Lineman On Injured Reserve

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 13: New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) looks on during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 13, 2020 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Injuries continue to plague the New Orleans Saints. On Saturday afternoon, they officially placed center Erik McCoy on injured reserve.

McCoy suffered a calf injury this past Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens. He did not return to the field.

It was reported this week that McCoy was wearing a walking boot in the facility. The severity of his injury was unknown prior to this Saturday, though.

Now that McCoy is on injured reserve, the Saints will be without him for a minimum of four games.

This is a huge blow to New Orleans' offensive line. Prior to getting hurt on Monday night, McCoy played 100 percent of the team's snaps on offense.

The Saints signed McCoy to a five-year, $63.75 million contract extension before the start of the season because he's such an integral part of their offensive line.

Veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews was signed to the Saints' 53-man roster this Saturday. He could potentially start in place of McCoy.