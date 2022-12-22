Saints Placing Starting Wide Receiver On Injured Reserve

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Saints helmets during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Saints will be without wide receiver Jarvis Landry for the remainder of the 2022 season. The team placed him on injured reserve this Thursday.

Landry has been sidelined this week with an ankle injury. Clearly, this issue is serious enough to keep him off the field for the rest of the year.

Now that Landry is on injured reserve, it's fair to wonder what's next for him.

Landry only signed a one-year deal with the Saints that has a base salary of $3 million. He is set to be a free agent this offseason.

The 2022 season started on a positive note for Landry. In Week 1, he had seven catches for 114 yards in a win over the Falcons.

Since the team's season opener, Landry has hauled in just 18 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown.

Landry may have to settle for another short-term contract in the offseason.