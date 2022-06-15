Saints Player Had To Have Part Of His Finger Amputated

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Saints and Baltimore Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Over the course of his NFL career, Saints pass-rusher Marcus Davenport has dealt with a plethora of injuries. That being said, his latest injury might be the most gruesome one yet.

Per multiple reports, Davenport had to amputate part of his left pinky due to a recurring infection from a broken plate that dates back to his college days.

Additionally, Davenport underwent shoulder surgery this offseason.

Davenport is at the Saints' facility for mandatory minicamp, but he has not practiced yet because of his injuries.

Davenport, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. If he wants a lucrative extension next offseason, he'll need to have his best season yet.

In 2021, Davenport had 39 total tackles and nine sacks in just 11 games. He was highly productive when on the field.

Of course, Davenport's health will play a major factor this season. The Saints need him to be active if they want to field another top-10 defense.