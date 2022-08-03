Saints Player Limiting His Practice Reps As He Awaits New Contract

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Though he's not holding out of training camp, New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson is seeking a new contract.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Gardner-Johnson has limited his activity in recent practices because he wants a contract extension.

Gardner-Johnson, a former fourth-round pick, is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

During the 2021 season, Gardner-Johnson had 46 combined tackles, seven passes defended, three interceptions and two sacks.

It's no secret that Gardner-Johnson will want to be paid as one of the top slot corners in the league.

Back in June, Gardner-Johnson made himself very clear that he believes he's the best nickel cornerback in the NFL.

“I ain’t got no respect here, as in the league doesn’t respect me," Gardner-Johnson told reporters earlier this year. "They don’t respect me, bro. I’m the menace. That’s what y’all call me. Y’all ain’t never said I was the best nickel in the league yet. I say that more than y’all say that."

Only time will tell if the Saints will extend Gardner-Johnson's contract before the start of the regular season.