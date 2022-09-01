Saints Player Was Reportedly Arrested On Thursday Morning

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was reportedly arrested this morning.

According to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, Maye was picked up for aggravated assault with a firerarm.

Maye's attorney, Eric Hessler, has released a statement via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out," the statement reads.

Maye, 29, is heading into his first season in New Orleans after spending five years with the New York Jets. In New York, Maye started 60 games, recording 312 tackles, six interceptions, 3.5 sacks and 24 passes defensed.

The Saints signed Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million contract in May and have penciled in the former second-round pick as their starting strong safety.

We'll keep you posted on this story as more details emerge.