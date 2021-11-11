Saints Players Have Clear Message For Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr. might not make his free agency decision for a couple more days, but that won’t prevent players on prospective teams from trying to recruit him.

No team seems to be doing a more active job on that front than the New Orleans Saints.

Earlier on Wednesday, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Saints are one of the three landing spots that Beckham is “honing in on.” As a result, players in New Orleans decided to up their recruiting efforts.

“I feel like everyone’s talking about that, right?” guard James Hurst said Wednesday of Beckham’s free agency search, via Amie Just of The Times-Picayune. “He’s a great player. Any team he goes to, you have a player like that, it’s gonna attract a lot of attention.”

Hurst wasn’t the only member of the Saints to make his recruiting pitch to Beckham. Team captain and linebacker Demario Davis lauded the receiver’s talent and said that he always welcomes the opportunity to play alongside other great players.

“He’s been one of the most dynamic receivers in the league,” Davis said, per Just. “I don’t know any player on any team that doesn’t want to play with other great players. . . . I love to play with other great players. He is certainly a great player.”

NEW | "I feel like everyone's talking about that, right?" Yes, James Hurst, everyone is talking about Odell Beckham Jr. The New Orleans native hasn't made his decision just yet (as of this tweet), but several Saints players spoke about OBJ today.https://t.co/gfom13d2gh — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) November 10, 2021

In addition to the players, Saints head coach Sean Payton reportedly led the charge to recruit Beckham to New Orleans, according to Jordan Schultz.

Unfortunately for Hurst, Davis and Payton, the Saints aren’t the only ones trying to court Beckham. Per Schultz, Russell Wilson reportedly spearheaded the Seattle Seahawks’ efforts to recruit the free agent receiver. A number of other teams are also still involved in the sweepstakes, including the Green Bay Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots and perhaps more.

A Wednesday night update from NFL Network’s Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport indicated that Beckham plans to take his time before signing and may not make his final decision until later in the week.

That leaves the interested teams and their fans in limbo, waiting to see where the former Pro Bowler will land.