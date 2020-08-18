The Spun

Saints Pro Bowler Reportedly Sidelined With Broken Thumb

A general view of the Superdome during a Saints game.NEW ORLEANS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the opening kickoff between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings at Louisiana Superdome on September 9, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

One of the Saints’ key offensive linemen missed Monday’s practice after suffering a hand injury.

Pro Bowl left guard Andrus Peat was absent from New Orleans’ Monday practice. The team reported Peat was dealing with an undisclosed hand injury. We now have further detail as to why the offensive lineman missed Monday’s practice.

Peat is reportedly dealing with a broken thumb, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The Pro Bowl left guard will miss some time as a result – but it’s still unclear what the recovery timeline looks like.

Peat is still awaiting word as to whether or not he’ll require surgery to repair his broken thumb. Further information will help dictate Peat’s recovery timeline. For now, there’s still a chance the Saints offensive lineman suits up and plays in New Orleans’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13.

Andrus Peat is one of the Saints’ most vital players. The left guard has earned Pro Bowl honors as an alternate the past two seasons. His on-field contributions earned him a nice new contract extension this off-season.

Peat signed a five-year, $57.5-million contract with the New Orleans Saints during the off-season. The Saints primarily utilize Peat at left guard, but he also fills in at left tackle when needed.

It looks like Peat may miss a few weeks of preseason camp here. But it’s still unclear as to whether or not he’ll play in the Saints’ season opener on Sept. 13.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.