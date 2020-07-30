Saints Pro Bowler Says Team Has Only 1 Goal This Season

No professional sports team has suffered more heartbreak over the last three years than the New Orleans Saints. Whether it’s the ‘Minnesota Miracle’ or the infamous no-call, the franchise has dealt with its share of traumatic losses.

With the 2020 season almost here, Pro Bowl offensive tackle Terron Armstead wants the rest of the league to know that New Orleans isn’t discouraged by its shortcomings in the playoffs. In fact, the team has championship aspirations for the upcoming season.

During his media session on Thursday afternoon, Armstead made it clear the Saints are adopting a championship mindset for this fall. Anything less than another Lombardi Trophy won’t be acceptable for the reigning NFC South champs.

“It’s got to be Super Bowl or bust, in all honesty,” Armstead told the media. “That’s it. If we don’t get to the big dance, it’s a failure of a season.”

The Saints have won 37 games over the last three regular seasons. There’s no question they’re knocking on the doorstep when it comes to making another Super Bowl.

It’s not easy to constantly make the playoffs, but New Orleans’ roster for this fall is so talented that it should be playing football in January.

Armstead will have to make sure he keeps Drew Brees protected in the pocket this year. Many people think this will be the future Hall of Famer’s final season in the NFL.

We’ll see if the Saints can finally get over the hump and punch its ticket to the “big dance” this season.