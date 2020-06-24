Saints Punter Shows Off Impressive Offseason Workout Move

Over the past few months, NFL players haven’t been able to visit team facilities to fit in their workouts.

Instead, players around the league have taken their workouts to a local track or even remained at home. On Wednesday afternoon, New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead gave fans a little glimpse into one of his workouts.

The Pro Bowl punter showed he has more than leg strength. In a video he posted to social media, Morstead gets into a pull-up position and then holds himself there with just one hand.

“Coach asked that we come back to training camp in the best shape of our lives…I’m trying! Finished off today’s workout with a single arm extreme pull-up hold. Flex credit goes to Michael Thomas,” Morstead said on the post.

Kickers and punters don’t get much credit for their work in the weight room. However, Morstead’s workout this afternoon shows they’re more fit than most of us.

He’s one of the best specialists in the game, taking home NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors twice during the 2020 season. Morstead made the Pro Bowl in 2012 and was Second-Team All-Pro during that season as well.

As for the Saints, they’re looking to avoid an upsetting loss in the playoffs this year. It’s been a series of heartbreaking losses for New Orleans, but this could be the Saints’ year.