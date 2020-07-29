Saints QB Drew Brees Is Trying To Avoid 1 Longtime Habit

The saying “old habits die hard” hits home for Drew Brees this year. With the NFL season roughly a month away, the future Hall of Famer is trying to avoid one of his longtime habits.

Brees has been known to lick his fingers before every snap. It helps him get a better grip on the football, and to be honest it’s also just become second nature at this point for the 41-year-old quarterback.

If the NFL is going to get through a full season while the country is dealing with a pandemic, Brees and other quarterbacks that lick their fingers frequently during games will have to cut that out of their pre-snap traditions.

Changing your routine this late in your career can’t be easy, so it’ll be interesting to see how Brees handles this. He recently admit that it’s tough to just avoid licking his fingers because it’s become an instinct.

Here’s what Brees had to say about that habit, via ESPN:

“The whole point is to help give your hands a little tackiness so you get better grip on the ball,” Brees said. “I’ve actually been thinking about it a lot lately as I’ve started throwing again. Trying to avoid it, but it has been so habitual for so long. You don’t realize how much you touch your face and lick your fingers until COVID hit.”

Brees isn’t the only athlete trying to ditch a longtime habit. Baseball players are currently trying to cope with not spitting during games.

Since training camp is about to get underway, Brees can use the next month to try and change his on-field routine.

We’d have to imagine that Brees will not be alone on this endeavor.