Saints QB Drew Brees Posts New Video To Show ‘How Sorry I Am’

It’s been a rough 24 hours for Saints’ veteran quarterback Drew Brees. The 41-year-old is now trying to make things right – his latest attempt comes in the form of an Instagram video.

Brees is facing heavy criticism for his controversial stance on Colin Kaepernick’s silent kneeling protest. Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem years ago is back in the spotlight following George Floyd’s tragic death, caused by police officer David Chauvin.

Floyd’s death does nothing but reaffirm Kaepernick’s reason to protest police oppression against the black community. But Brees admitted during a recent interview that he still doesn’t agree with anyone who protests during the national anthem. Naturally, he’s being heavily criticized for his controversial comments.

Less than 24 hours later, Brees posted a written apology on Instagram. But the social media community hasn’t received the apology very well. Brees has now taken to Instagram, once again, seeking forgiveness. The Saints QB posted an apology video on Instagram Thursday evening, as seen in the post below:

Actions speak much louder than words. But this is a good start for Brees as he tries to right the wrongs he expressed earlier this week.

“I know there’s not much that I can say that would make things any better right now,” Brees admitted. “But I just want you to see in my eyes how sorry I am for the comments I made yesterday. I know that it hurt many people, especially friends, teammates, former teammates, loved ones, people that I care about and respect deeply. . . . I am sorry, and I will do better, and I will be part of the solution. And I am your ally.”

Brees hurt many people with his words this past week. Hopefully, he can help heal the pain with his actions moving forward.