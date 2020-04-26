Saints, QB Taysom Hill Reportedly Agree On New Contract

The New Orleans Saints are busy with quarterback transactions today. While reportedly negotiating with Jameis Winston, New Orleans has come to an agreement with Taysom Hill.

Hill, the Saints’ QB/TE/special teamer, has signed a two-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal essentially tacks on an additional year to the one-year tender New Orleans offered Hill during free agency.

The 29-year-old Hill is now under contract in the Big Easy through the 2021 season. If Winston does indeed sign with the Saints to be Drew Brees’ primary backup, Hill will reprise his jack-of-all trades role.

In 2019, Hill rushed 27 times for 156 yards and a touchdown, caught 19 passes for 234 yards and six touchdowns and completed 3-of-6 passes for 55 yards. He also made three tackles on special teams.

Saints did sign a QB today: Taysom Hill. Saints are signing Hill to a two-year deal that really is a one-year extension of the first-round, $4.6 million contract tender they gave him in March, per source. But Hill is tied to Saints through 2021 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2020

It is clear that Saints head coach Sean Payton remains a big fan of Hill’s and wants him in the team’s plans. The fact that he’s now under contract for 2021 is further evidence that the former BYU star could actually be New Orleans’ starting quarterback one day.

Brees could very well retire after the 2020 season, while Winston is reportedly going to sign a one-year deal. That would leave Hill and yesterday’s seventh-round pick Tommy Stevens as the only QBs on the roster in 2021, unless the Saints acquire another.

Perhaps Hill’s time as a starter is coming sooner rather than later.