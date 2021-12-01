Saints Release Alvin Kamara’s Status For Thursday Night

The New Orleans Saints are hoping star running back Alvin Kamara can return to the field for tomorrow night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Kamara has missed the last three games with a knee injury. He was limited in practice all week, and has officially been deemed “questionable” to play on Thursday.

Kamara and offensive tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead are all questionable for the showdown against America’s Team. Meanwhile, linebacker Kaden Elliss and defensive ends Tanoh Kpassagnon and Marcus Davenport are out.

Veteran running back Mark Ingram, who also missed last week’s game on Thanksgiving, has been practicing fully and will be available vs. Dallas.

3 #Saints ruled out, 3 are questionable for Thursday night Injury Report: https://t.co/4OCWKaYOpw — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 1, 2021

Prior to getting hurt, Kamara racked up 530 rushing yards, 310 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns in eight games. The Saints have been ravaged by injuries this year, but getting their all-purpose weapon back would be a major boost.

If Kamara can’t go, expect Ingram to shoulder much of the workload with some help from Tony Jones Jr.

After starting 5-2, the Saints have lost four straight. They desperately need a win against the 7-4 Cowboys tomorrow night.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.