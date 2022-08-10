The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 26: A general view of the stadium during the first quarter during the Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 26, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to their roster this Wednesday in the form of safety Jack Koerner.

Koerner, a former starter at Iowa, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He was waived by the team earlier this summer, but now he's back on the roster.

During a four-year stint at Iowa, Koerner had 215 total tackles, eight passes defended, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

In addition to signing Koerner this Wednesday, the Saints waived Bryce Thompson with an injury designation.

Thompson had to be carted off the practice field this week.

New Orleans' secondary has dealt with a few injuries in training camp, but it remains one of the strengths of this year's squad.

The Saints will kick off their preseason slate on Saturday against the Houston Texans.