Look: Saints React To NFL Draft Trade Rumors

The NFL Draft is finally here as the first round is set to get underway on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints are trying to pull off a late hour move.

According to a Thursday morning report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Saints have been “doing the most groundwork” for a potential trade-up in the first round of this weekend’s event. New Orleans currently holds the No. 28 overall pick, but have reportedly had discussions about moving all the way into the top-10, per FOX Sports’ insider Jay Glazer.

Amidst the reports, the Saints Twitter account decided to have a little fun with the trade rumors. Needless to say, any peep from New Orleans is sure to spark even further speculation about a potential move.

Take a look at the Saints cryptic message:

👀 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 29, 2021

It’s unclear exactly who the Saints would target if a move was made into the top 10. According to a second report from Glazer, the trade wouldn’t be for a quarterback. The other major need for New Orleans is a cornerback, but moving up nearly 20 spots for Patrick Surtain Jr. or Jaycee Horn seems excessive.

However, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky floated the idea that Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis might be banking on Mac Jones sliding down the draft and falling to the Saints somewhere in the top 10.

At this point, it’s difficult to speculate what the Saints might be thinking. However, New Orleans does seem serious about trying to execute a draft day trade.

All in all, it’s shaping up to be a crazy night at the NFL Draft in Cleveland. The action gets underway at 8 p.m. ET and eyes will be on the Saints to see what their final call will be.