The first week of the 2021 season was filled with plenty of ups and downs for Marshon Lattimore. He received a lucrative extension from the New Orleans Saints, but he also suffered a chipped bone in his thumb that required surgery.

Lattimore was a limited participant in practice last week for the Saints, but he ultimately missed the team’s divisional matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Fortunately for New Orleans, it appears Lattimore’s absence won’t last longer than a week. He was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice and doesn’t have a game designation for Sunday’s clash with the New England Patriots. In other words, he’s good to go for this weekend.

Good news for the Saints, as star CB Marshon Lattimore (hand) was a full participant in practice today and is off the injury report and will play Sunday against the Patriots. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 24, 2021

Lattimore isn’t the only notable defensive player who is expected to return to the Saints’ lineup this weekend. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Pete Werner are all on track to play this Sunday as well.

New Orleans’ defense didn’t look that sharp in Week 2, but that unit should look much better now that most of its depth is back.

If the Saints’ defense can play at a high level this Sunday, they’ll have a solid chance at pulling off the upset in Foxborough.

Kickoff for the Patriots-Saints game is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.