Saints Receive Positive Update On Wide Receiver Michael Thomas Before Season Opener

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been dealing with a hamstring injury for the past few weeks. That has led to some uncertainty regarding his status for Week 1.

Fortunately for Saints fans, the latest update on Thomas is very encouraging.

According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Thomas was present for the Saints' walk-through on Monday. It sounds like things are trending in the right direction for the All-Pro wideout.

"I'm told Michael Thomas was present at the Saints' closed walk-through on Monday, another positive sign for his playing status on Sunday," Duncan reported on Wednesday. "Today's practice is the first installation of the game plan for the Falcons game, a critical one for Thomas and the Saints."

The Saints will know more about Thomas' status for their season opener following Wednesday's practice.

Earlier this week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that he believes Thomas will suit up against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.

Thomas missed the 2021 season due to an ankle injury. When healthy, he's one of the best wide receivers in the league.

Prior to hurting his hamstring, Thomas was having a really strong training camp.

The Saints will issue an official update on Thomas later this week.