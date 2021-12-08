Saints Receive Promising News On RB Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints offense has looked lost over the past couple of weeks. But ahead of their Sunday game against the New York Jets, they got some promising news on star running back Alvin Kamara.

According to NOLA.com reporter Jeff Duncan, Kamara is officially back with the Saints in practice this week. Per the report, he is expected to play against the Jets this weekend.

Kamara has been out with a knee sprain since Week 9, and the Saints have been down bad in his absence. They have not won a game since Week 8 and have scored just 23 points over the past two weeks.

The Saints were already favored by a touchdown against the Jets, who have the NFL’s lowest-ranking defense. But having their all-world running back leading the offense will give a lot of fans the confidence that they can end their five-game skid.

Good news for the Saints: Alvin Kamara is back and expected to play Sunday vs. the Jets. My column… Can Alvin Kamara's return be the spark needed to salvage the Saints' season? — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 8, 2021

Alvin Kamara is the best offensive player on the Saints and it’s not especially close. Despite missing four games this season, Kamara still leads the Saints with 530 rushing yards, 840 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns.

It shouldn’t be a shock that the Saints have put up their three best scoring outputs with Kamara there.

Look for Kamara to get a ton of carries this weekend. The Jets have one of the worst run defenses in the league, giving up an NFL-worst 21 touchdowns this seasons.

Fantasy football owners: Now would be the perfect time to put Kamara right in your starting lineup.