Saints Receive Tough News About RB Alvin Kamara

If the Saints are going to upset the Titans this Sunday, they’ll most likely have to do so without star running back Alvin Kamara.

For the third day in a row, Kamara was not present at practice. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football recently reported that Kamara is dealing with a knee injury.

Kamara’s injury isn’t considered to be very serious, but it does sound like it’ll keep him out for at least one week. Unfortunately, he’s not the only impact player on the Saints who’s in jeopardy of missing this Sunday’s game.

Left tackle Terron Armstead and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson weren’t participating in Friday’s practice either. The former was listed on the injury report with knee and shoulder injuries, whereas the latter is nursing a foot injury.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) absent again in early portion of Friday's practice open to media, leaving his status in doubt for Sunday. LT Terron Armstead (knee, shoulder) and S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot) also weren't participating. Official injury report comes out later today. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 12, 2021

Earlier this week, Underhill said the Saints were leaving the door open for Kamara to return in time for Sunday’s game.

“Alvin Kamara could get healthy by Sunday and play without practicing this week, but it seems unlikely, from what I’m hearing, that’s going to be the outcome,” Underhill said on Thursday. “So I would probably prepare to be without him for this game, but leave the door open for the opportunity for him to come back on Sunday.”

After seeing the latest report on Kamara, it would be fair to say the majority of the carries will be handled by Mark Ingram this Sunday. Since returning to the Saints, the veteran tailback is averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

The Saints will release their final injury report for Week 10 later today.