Saints Release Discouraging Update On Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints have a quick turnaround this week as they try to move on from a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Unfortunately, just three days of rest will make it difficult for the team to get Alvin Kamara back into the lineup by Thursday.

The latest Saints injury report indicates that the chances of getting their starting running back on the field by Thanksgiving are dim.

According to Field Yates, Kamara appeared on New Orleans’ injury report on Monday. Although the Saints didn’t actually practice after yesterday’s 40-29 loss to the Eagles, the four-time Pro Bowl running back was listed as a non-participant on the report with a knee injury.

Kamara has already missed his team’s last two games as a result of same banged up knee and now his status for a Thanksgiving matchup with the Buffalo Bills is officially in doubt.

While the Saints did not officially practice today, they sent out an estimated report and RB Alvin Kamara (knee) was once again a non-participant. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 22, 2021

Although the Saints offense has managed to put up a decent number of points without Kamara on the field these last two weeks, it’s no secret that the unit isn’t the same without him. New Orleans has managed score a total of 50 points against the Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, but over half of those have come in the fourth quarter with the games already out of reach.

Backup running back Mark Ingram has been one of the few bright spots for the Saints offense without Kamara. In the last two games, he’s racked up 221 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown, but that hasn’t been enough to help New Orleans win either contest.

With Thanksgiving just three days away, Kamara will have an uphill battle to climb if he wants to suit up against the Bills. If he can’t get healthy in time, the Saints chances of pulling off the upset will drop dramatically.