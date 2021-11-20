The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

A New Orleans Saints helmet sitting on the field.BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Saints and Baltimore Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.

White, a former first-round pick out of West Virginia, started his NFL career with the Chicago Bears. He was hoping to revitalize his career with the Saints.

In four games with the Saints this season, White had one reception for 38 yards.

With Crawley and White out of the picture, the Saints have a few openings on their active roster. Those two roster spots will be filled by practice squad players in Caleb Benenoch and Will Clapp.

Additionally, the Saints activated running back Tony Jones Jr. off injured reserve.

The Saints will be shorthanded on offense this Sunday against the Eagles. On Friday, they officially ruled out Terron Armstead, Alvin Kamara, Ty Montgomery and Ryan Ramczyk due to injury.

Taysom Hill was also placed on the Saints’ final injury report. He’s questionable with a foot injury.

After losing the past two games, the Saints can really use a win over the Eagles this Sunday. Kickoff for that game is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

