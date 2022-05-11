The Saints Are Reportedly Releasing A RB

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints are parting ways with running back Josh Adams, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Adams was signed to the Saints' practice squad back in November. He was then signed to a reserve/future contract in late January.

Despite signing with the Saints in November, Adams didn't have a chance to showcase his skillset on the field.

Unfortunately for Adams, he hasn't received a lot of carries since 2018. During that season, he had 511 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Adams then went to the New York Jets, but he had just 169 yards and two scores in 12 games.

With this release, the Saints' backfield now consists of Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Dwayne Washington, Tony Jones Jr. and Abram Smith.

Adams, meanwhile, will now have to wait for another opportunity to make an impact in the NFL.