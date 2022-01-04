Saints Released Running Back On Tuesday Afternoon

The New Orleans Saints took down the Carolina Panthers over the weekend by a final score of 18-10.

That kept the Saints playoff hopes alive with just one more game to go. Ahead of that final game, New Orleans received some positive news about its running back room on Tuesday afternoon.

NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport reported the Saints released veteran running back Josh Adams from the team’s practice squad.

“In perhaps a sign they are getting healthy at the position, the Saints are releasing RB Josh Adams off their practice squad,” Rapoport reported.

The former Notre Dame standout played a key role for the Eagles as an undrafted rookie in 2018. He racked up 120 carries for 511 yards and three touchdowns.

Unfortunately over the past few seasons, Adams has struggled to find consistent run in the NFL. He’s only had 37 carries and 2 rushing TDs in the past three seasons.

His exit could mean good things for Saints star Mark Ingram. After missing the past few games with injury, he could be close to a return.