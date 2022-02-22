The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Saints Released Veteran Kicker On Tuesday Afternoon

A New Orleans Saints helmet sitting on the field.BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Saints and Baltimore Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints are making yet another change at kicker. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Field Yates announced that Brett Maher has been placed on waivers.

This past season, New Orleans used four different kickers. At first, Aldrick Rosas was the starter for the Saints. He then lost the job to Cody Parkey.

After just one game with the Saints, Parkey was replaced by Brian Johnson. Unfortunately, Johnson struggled mightily in a game against the Tennessee Titans. As a result, he was released from the 53-man roster.

Johnson’s release opened the door for Maher to take over the starting job. He actually performed fairly well, making 16 of 18 field goal attempts in 2021. Additionally, he made 10 of 12 extra point attempts.

Even though Maher was pretty good this past season, New Orleans is optimistic that Wil Lutz will be ready to reclaim his spot as the team’s starting kicker.

Lutz missed the 2021 season due to core muscle surgery. When healthy, he’s one of the best kickers in football.

Since joining the Saints in 2016, Lutz has made 86.6 percent of his field goal attempts. The Saints are hoping he remains that accurate when he returns to the gridiron.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.