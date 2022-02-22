Saints Released Veteran Kicker On Tuesday Afternoon

The New Orleans Saints are making yet another change at kicker. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Field Yates announced that Brett Maher has been placed on waivers.

This past season, New Orleans used four different kickers. At first, Aldrick Rosas was the starter for the Saints. He then lost the job to Cody Parkey.

After just one game with the Saints, Parkey was replaced by Brian Johnson. Unfortunately, Johnson struggled mightily in a game against the Tennessee Titans. As a result, he was released from the 53-man roster.

Johnson’s release opened the door for Maher to take over the starting job. He actually performed fairly well, making 16 of 18 field goal attempts in 2021. Additionally, he made 10 of 12 extra point attempts.

Even though Maher was pretty good this past season, New Orleans is optimistic that Wil Lutz will be ready to reclaim his spot as the team’s starting kicker.

Lutz missed the 2021 season due to core muscle surgery. When healthy, he’s one of the best kickers in football.

Since joining the Saints in 2016, Lutz has made 86.6 percent of his field goal attempts. The Saints are hoping he remains that accurate when he returns to the gridiron.