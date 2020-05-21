Saints Have Reportedly Made It Clear Who’ll Replace QB Drew Brees

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly made it very clear who will replace Drew Brees at quarterback once he retired.

Brees, 41, signed a two-year deal to remain in New Orleans this offseason. However, some believe he’ll call it a career after 2020.

Whenever Brees decides to hang it up, the Saints reportedly believe they already have his successor in place. It won’t be free agent quarterback signee Jameis Winston, but dual-threat option Taysom Hill.

“He’s a bigger Lamar Jackson. [Payton] likes him that much, he’ll be the guy,” Glazer wrote in a mailbag for The Athletic.

Winston agreed to a one-year deal with New Orleans in free agency. The former No. 1 overall pick hopes his time with the Saints will elevate him to a starting role, but it’ll probably have to be with another franchise.

Hill agreed to a contract extension in New Orleans this offseason. He’s one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks in the league and will probably become a starter one day.

“When that time comes — and that’ll be probably at some point sooner than later — and Drew (Brees) decides to retire, I see Taysom (Hill) being a guy that has a great chance to come in there and become that quarterback,” Payton told Aditi Kinkhabwala on CBS Sports Network’s “We Need To Talk” last week.

Hill has just 119 career passing yards. He’s added 352 rushing yards and 238 receiving yards. Eventually, it looks like he’ll get the opportunity to do a lot more.