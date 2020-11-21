Saints Reportedly Add New Tight End For Sunday’s Game

The New Orleans Saints have added another tight end to the roster ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

The Saints will be without Drew Brees tomorrow, meaning either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill will get the start at quarterback. It’s not confirmed, but it’s looking more and more like Hill will get the start. Sean Payton is a big-time Hill fan, and it’s only a matter of time before the BYU alum gets a crack at running New Orleans’ offense.

No matter who starts at quarterback on Sunday, he’ll have some help in the tight end department. The Saints have reportedly signed tight end Garrett Griffin to their active 53-man roster for Sunday’s game.

Some believe this could be a clear indication Hill will get the start on Sunday, seeing that he’s typically listed as a tight end. We’ll find out everything we need to know about the Saints’ quarterback situation in about 24 hours.

The #Saints have signed TE Garrett Griffin to their 53-man roster, source said. Some added flexibility on offense with Taysom Hill playing QB tomorrow against the #Falcons. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 21, 2020

The Saints are in a tricky situation. There’s no doubt New Orleans is a Super Bowl contender, but Drew Brees’ health is a major concern.

It’s almost a foregone conclusion this will be Brees’ last season before he hangs up his cleats. Does he have one final run in him? Will his health even allow it?

None of those questions even matter this weekend, though. The Saints will look to beat the Atlanta Falcons with either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill at quarterback.