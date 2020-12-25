Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released wide receiver Jake Kumerow. Well, it didn’t take him very long to find a new home in the NFL.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints have claimed Kumerow off waivers. The Bills wanted to add him back to their practice squad, but that would’ve only been possible if all other 31 teams passed up on him.

Kumerow only had one reception this season with the Bills, but it was a 22-yard touchdown catch. He quickly became a fan favorite in Buffalo due to his work ethic.

The Saints are currently dealing with a lot of injuries at wide receiver, so it’s not shocking to see them in the market for help at that position. Deonte Harris, Tre’Quan Smith and Michael Thomas are all on injured reserve.

The #Saints have claimed former #Bills WR Jake Kumerow, source said. He scored last week, was waived with the potential to return to Buffalo. But NO grabs him instead. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2020

New Orleans may have also added Kumerow for potential intel on Green Bay. It’s very possible these two franchises meet in the NFC playoffs.

Kumerow had 12 catches for 219 yards and a touchdown with the Packers last season. He quickly earned Aaron Rodgers’ respect, as the All-Pro quarterback said Kumerow is “a guy who you love having on the squad.”

With the playoffs just around the corner, it’s tough to envision Kumerow having a legitimate role in Sean Payton’s offense. On the other hand, the Saints need healthy bodies at this point, and Kumerow checks off that box.