Saints Reportedly Considering Notable Trade On Defense

The New Orleans Saints are one of many NFL teams trying to get rid of bloated contracts in an effort to get under the salary cap.

The potential retirement of quarterback Drew Brees should help. However, New Orleans would still be well over the cap even if Brees decides to ride off into the sunset in the next few weeks.

With that in mind, the Saints front office is busy re-working contracts and getting rid of other, more expensive players. On Tuesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed the team is considering trading one of the team’s defensive players.

According to Rapoport, defensive tackle Malcom Brown could be on the move.

“The Saints have had trade conversations about potentially dealing DT Malcom Brown, sources say,” Rapoport said on Twitter. “In the third year of a 3-year, $15M contract, a trade or release would save NO about $5M against the cap – and obviously they have a lot of work to do to get under the cap.”

Brown spent the first four seasons of his career with the New England Patriots after being the team’s first-round draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

New Orleans made another impressive run to the playoffs during the 2020 season. After a swift playoff exit, though, the Saints could enter 2021 with a few significant changes.

It seems like Brown will be one notable change from the defensive end.