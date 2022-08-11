Saints Reportedly Cut Veteran Player On Thursday

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Saints helmets during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints did some roster juggling on Thursday, cutting defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson while signing quarterback K.J. Costello.

Johnson, who spent time on the Saints' practice squad and with the Houston Texans last year, signed a free agent deal with New Orleans in April.

A fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings out of Iowa in 2017, Johnson has appeared in 65 NFL games with 20 starts. In total, he's racked up 110 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Johnson started all 16 games for the Vikings in 2020, his most productive NFL season. He finished the year with 44 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Costello, who was in training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers last year and also suited up for the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL this spring, will serve was another body at quarterback for New Orleans while Winston heals up.

The Saints also have veteran Andy Dalton and second-year pro Ian Book at the position.