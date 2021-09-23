Saints Reportedly Explored Significant Trade With Patriots

Believe it or not, the New Orleans Saints explored a blockbuster trade for defensive back Stephon Gilmore ahead of the 2021 season.

According to NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan, the Saints had conversations with the New England Patriots about Gilmore.

New Orleans was primarily concerned with Gilmore’s health during those conversations. It may have actually been the reason the Saints ended those discussions.

The ship has since sailed. Gilmore is still with the New England Patriots.

“I know they made calls on him,” Duncan said, via NESN.com. “They had some questions about his injury situation. I’m not too familiar with his health status, but I know there were some red flags with him physically, and that might have prevented any kind of deal getting done. They ended up making a deal for Bradley Roby instead. But they were making calls to teams all over the league. Any veteran corner that might have been available.”

It’ll probably end up being a blessing in disguise that the Saints steered clear of Gilmore. He’s still on the injured reserve. No one knows what his future looks like at this point. And his contract brings a hefty price tag.

New Orleans, meanwhile, struggled to defend the pass last Sunday. The Saints gave up 305 yards passing to Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.

The Saints will try and improve their pass defense this Sunday versus the New England Patriots.