Saints Reportedly Get Good News About Head Coach Sean Payton

The New Orleans Saints will be deploying rookie quarterback Ian Book against the Miami Dolphins this weekend. But it looks like head coach Sean Payton will be there to help the rookie in his first start.

According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, Payton is returning to the Saints facility today. He will be resuming his head coaching duties after missing most of this week and last week with COVID-19.

The Saints turned to defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past week. Allen wound up putting together a perfect gameplan to contain the Bucs’ high-powered offense.

The Saints held Bucs QB Tom Brady scoreless for only the third time in his career en route to a 9-0 win. That win also kept their playoff hopes alive.

Potential good news on this Christmas Eve… The Saints were expecting Sean Payton to be in the building this morning and return to his head coaching duties with the team. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 24, 2021

Unfortunately, the quarterback who led the Saints to that big win, Taysom Hill, has been ruled out for the game. Hill is dealing with COVID-19, as is backup Trevor Siemian.

As a result, rookie Ian Book, who has not yet thrown a pass in his brief NFL career, is getting the start in a crucial game.

A loss to the Dolphins would put the Saints’ playoff hopes on life support for the rest of the season. They would need all kinds of help to get in.

But with Sean Payton back with the headset, they might just be able to get the W and keep racing to the finish line.