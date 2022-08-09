Saints Reportedly Get Promising Jameis Winston Injury News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 17: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

During this Monday's practice for the New Orleans Saints, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a foot injury.

"He just was rolling out in a 7-on-7 period and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "We brought him in for some evaluation, we'll see where he's at, but really no update other than that."

While this isn't ideal for the Saints, especially with Week 1 just a month away, the latest update on Winston is promising.

Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com has been told that Winston's foot injury is not serious.

Winston will miss a few days of practice because of his foot injury. Additionally, he won't play in the team's preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

With Winston currently sidelined, Andy Dalton will run New Orleans' first-team offense. He signed a short-term deal with the Saints in the offseason.

Second-year quarterback Ian Book should also see an increase in reps during practice while Winston is out.

Dalton has proven in the past that he can be a reliable starter. The Saints probably won't need him to start the season opener though since Winston's injury isn't too severe.

The Saints will kick off the regular season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.