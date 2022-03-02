Earlier this week, an interesting story stole the NFL headlines – and continues to make noise.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk issued a report suggesting the Miami Dolphins wanted to land both Sean Payton and Tom Brady this offseason. However, that plan was scrapped following the class-action lawsuit from former head coach Brian Flores.

“Per multiple sources, and as first revealed on Monday’s PFT Live, the Dolphins planned to pursue Sean Payton to be the coach and Tom Brady to be the starting quarterback,” the report stated. “The plan was scrapped after Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the NFL generally and the Dolphins, Giants, and Broncos specifically.”

Well, new details from Miami’s interest have emerged. According to a new report from Florio, the Dolphins called Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland who gave a two-word response.

“Don’t bother,” he allegedly said.

From the report:

Per multiple league sources, the call wasn’t made to Saints G.M. Mickey Loomis or to team owner Gayle Benson. The Dolphins called Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland, who previously served as the Miami General Manager. According to a Dolphins source, Ireland said he spoke to Loomis, and Ireland told the Dolphins, “Don’t bother.”

In the end, the Dolphins struck out on both Payton and Brady. Instead, they’ll enter the 2022 season with Mike McDaniel as head coach and Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.