Saints Reportedly Have No “Intention” Of Trading WR Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints don’t plan on trading star receiver Michael Thomas during the offseason.

Thomas has missed most of the last two seasons due to a lingering ankle issue, but he’s expected to be back next season.

He’s due a touch over $15M next season and if he is traded, the Saints would only save $2M. With how bad their salary cap situation is, it makes the most sense to keep him as Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports here.

Before Thomas went down with that ankle injury, he had a monstrous season in 2019 when he led the NFL in in receptions and receiving yards. He finished 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns on 149 receptions.

In 2020, he was on pace to have another good season before it was cut short. He only had 438 yards and no touchdowns on 40 receptions.

The Saints will likely try and restructure his contract to try and create some cap room later in the offseason.

It’s not known how good Thomas will be coming off this injury, but even seeing him back healthy is huge for New Orleans.