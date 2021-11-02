Saints Reportedly Inquiring About Notable Deadline Move

The New Orleans Saints are one team that could be active before today’s trade deadline. While they have uncertainty at the quarterback position, it is elsewhere on offense that New Orleans is reportedly focusing its efforts.

According to ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin, the Saints have been asking around about wide receivers. Even though they have a 5-2 record, New Orleans currently has one of the league’s worst wide receiving corps on paper.

Michael Thomas remains out as he recovers from ankle surgery, leaving Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith and Deonte Harris as the team’s top options on the perimeter. Ty Montgomery and Kenny Stills have also been in the wide receiver mix, and we even had a Kevin White (!!!) sighting on Sunday.

The #Saints have a big QB decision looming… but I’m told they’ve been calling teams about WRs — KimberLEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) November 2, 2021

As for what wide receivers are actually available for the Saints or anyone else, that’s a little less clear. The Browns reportedly aren’t shopping Odell Beckham Jr. and the Bears seem to want to hold onto Allen Robinson.

The Rams are looking to move DeSean Jackson, but have been unable to find a trade partner and could wind up having to release the veteran speedster. There are probably other targets New Orleans has looked into, but none that have become public knowledge.

The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET today.