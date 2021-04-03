The Drew Brees era in New Orleans is officially over, which means Sean Payton will be under immense pressure to find his next franchise quarterback.

It’s possible that either Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston shows Payton enough this year to warrant being the starting quarterback for the Saints. However, we can’t rule out the possibility that New Orleans drafts a quarterback this year.

With the NFL Draft less than a month away, there’s one quarterback prospect in particular who is being linked to the Saints.

During an appearance on SportsCenter this Saturday, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that New Orleans “likes” Florida quarterback Kyle Trask as a potential long-term replacement for Brees.

Trask is projected to hear his name called on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, so the Saints most likely wouldn’t have to use their first-round pick on him.

Saints "like" Florida QB Kyle Trask as a potential long-term replacement for Drew Brees, per @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/CZwkTYb2ci — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 3, 2021

Of course, this report from Fowler could end up being a smokescreen from the Saints.

Though he isn’t mentioned with the top quarterbacks in this year’s class, Trask put up outstanding numbers in his final season with the Gators.

This past fall, Trask completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Despite having such a great season, there isn’t much buzz surrounding him. Florida center Brett Heggie voiced his frustration over the lack of attention his teammate is receiving during the draft process.

“If you look at this season a lot of teams that played us were dropping eight the entire game and he was still able to put on a show literally every single week,” Heggie said, via 247Sports. “Minimal mistakes, makes the big play in big games and was a hell of a teammate. Ever since he’s been here he’s been a great teammate, a guy that works really hard. I don’t know how he’s being overlooked right now.”

We’ll find out where Kyle Trask will begin his NFL career later this month.