Saints Reportedly Make Decision On Alvin Kamara For Today

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It looks like we won't be seeing Alvin Kamara on Sunday afternoon after all.

The New Orleans Saints star has been dealing with a rib injury which kept him out of practice this week. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is now reporting that Kamara won't suit up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans' official inactive list will be out in roughly 15 minutes, so we'll know for sure of Kamara's status shortly.

Kamara had a quiet performance in last week's season-opening comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons. He carried nine times for 39 yards and caught three passes for seven.

With Kamara out, the Saints will likely alternate between Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr. at running back. Ingram is also dealing with his own ankle issue.

The Saints and Bucs will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.