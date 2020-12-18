Saints Reportedly Make Decision On Drew Brees For Game vs. Chiefs

Just before the weekend hit on Friday morning, the NFL received some positive news before the marquee match-up of Week 15 between New Orleans Saints and Kansas City.

Saints fans, rejoice. Drew Brees is back.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the 41-year-old quarterback will start this weekend against the Chiefs. Brees will replace back-up Taysom Hill who lead the Saints to a 3-1 record over the last four weeks.

The long-time New Orleans stater returns after recovering from a brutal injury that included 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung. Many believed that the severity of the wound could mark the end of Brees’ career.

But there’s a reason he’s one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play. He quickly recovered and the doctors cleared him to return this weekend.

The game will mark his first time on the field since Week 10 against the 49ers.

Drew Brees will be the Saints’ starting QB Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, source tells ESPN. Saints believe he is fully healthy and doctors have cleared him to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2020

When Brees has been on the field this season, the Saints look like one of the most formidable teams in the league. Despite a rocky 1-2 start, New Orleans rattled off six straight wins to start the year 7-2, comfortably on top of the NFC South. Although Brees continues to age, he remained efficient, completing over 73 percent of his passes for 2,196 yards and three touchdowns.

Still, New Orleans had almost no problems with Hill under center. The jack-of-all trades player led the Saints with a power run-game and also threw his first career touchdown pass. However, New Orleans lost to the Philadelphia Eagles last week, causing many to hope that Brees would return soon.

The Saints will have their work cut out for them at home as they welcome in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City leads the AFC at 12-1 and boasts the most explosive offense in the league. New Orleans will need steady play from its veteran quarterback and a defense up to the task to keep pace.

With Brees back on the field, there’s no doubt that Saints vs. Chiefs will be the game of the weekend. The battle kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.