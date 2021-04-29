On Thursday afternoon, the NFL world was thrown into chaos following a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He reported that star quarterback Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play for the Green Bay Packers. That news rocked the NFL world, with fans, analysts and players wondering what would happen next with Rodgers.

While most of the football world was focused on the Rodgers’ news, there was plenty of other action going on around the league. The New Orleans Saints made an important decision regarding one of their defensive players.

Saints insider Nick Underhill reported the team exercised Marcus Davenport’s fifth-year option.

The Saints have exercised Marcus Davenport’s fifth-year option, according to a source. Means he will have two more years in this system to show what he can do.

Three years ago, the Saints made a surprising jumped up to No. 14 in the 2018 NFL draft in order to select Davenport. Unfortunately, the former University of Texas San Antonio standout hasn’t lived up to the hype.

After picking up his option, the Saints have to hope Davenport can finally turn into the player they hoped they were getting when they moved up to draft him.