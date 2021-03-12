Saints Reportedly Make Decision On Michael Thomas For 2021 Season

The 2020 season was one to forget for Michael Thomas, as a nagging ankle injury prevented the All-Pro from building off his record-breaking campaign in 2019.

During Thomas’ absence from the New Orleans Saints, rumors swirled about him potentially being on the trade block. The team’s move this Friday, however, ensures that he’s not going anywhere.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints are restructuring Thomas’ contract for the 2021 season. They’re simply turning his base salary into a signing bonus.

“It never seemed like trade rumors for Saints WR Michael Thomas were real,” Rapoport tweeted. “But anyway, this restructure— turning his base salary into a signing bonus — essentially makes clear he’ll be on the team.”

This restructure will save New Orleans roughly $8.7 million in cap space. Spotrac currently has the Saints at $15 million over the cap, which is impressive considering they were $100 million over the cap just a month ago.

As for Thomas, he’ll get a chance to redeem himself in New Orleans. When healthy, there aren’t many receivers who can do what he does.

In 2019, Thomas set the NFL’s single-season record for most receptions. He had at least 1,000 receiving yards each season prior to 2020, where he had just 438 yards.

Considering he’s such a fierce competitor, we’d imagine that Thomas is highly motivated to prove he’s still one of the best receivers in the game.