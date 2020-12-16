Saints Reportedly Make Decision On QB Drew Brees

Drew Brees has been out of action since Nov. 15 against the 49ers, but the future Hall of Famer might be back in action as soon as this weekend.

Brees suffered 11 fractured ribs and a collapsed lung, forcing him to go on injured reserve. The Saints have played the past four games without their star quarterback, as Taysom Hill has taken over as the starter in Brees’ absence.

While it’s certainly too early to say if Brees will suit up this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs, the latest update on him is very encouraging.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints have designated Brees to return to practice from injured reserve.

Drew Brees has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 16, 2020

Injured reserve requires a player to miss a minimum of three games, which Brees has already done. This doesn’t guarantee he’ll be active on Sunday, but it’s a good sign he’s progressing well in his recovery.

Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke to the media after practice about Brees’ status for Week 15.

“We haven’t ruled anything just because we don’t have to,” Payton said. “He’s got a ways to go still and he’s someone we’re not gonna just hurry back and just put him in the game.”

It’s imperative that Brees can throw without pain, has proper range of motion, and isn’t risking his long-term health if he returns this Sunday.

A potential duel between Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes would be electric, but it’s tough to tell if the veteran signal-caller will play this weekend.