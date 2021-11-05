Saints Reportedly Make Decision On Starting QB For Falcons Game

With Jameis Winston’s season tragically cut short due to an injury this past Sunday, it’s next man up at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. Today, the team announced who that man is.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints intend to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback against the Falcons. Siemian completed 55-percent of his passes for 159 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 36-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise for any NFL fans that Sean Payton is going in this direction. Even if Siemian hadn’t balled out against the vaunted Buccaneers defense this past week, the team had virtually no time to scour the market for a quarterback and integrate him into the offense in a timely fashion.

Siemian will be making his first NFL start since 2019 with the New York Jets. He played only a few downs in a game against the Browns before suffering an injury in that game.

The #Saints are expected to start QB Trevor Siemian on Sunday vs. the #Falcons, sources say. Not a surprise considering how poised he was in relief last week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2021

Trevor Siemian was the 250th overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2015 NFL Draft. He didn’t play much as a rookie but won the starting job in 2016 after Peyton Manning retired.

Early on it seemed that Siemian might be able to develop into a permanent replacement for Manning. But after he regressed in 2017, he was traded to the Vikings the following season.

Siemian didn’t play a down for the Vikings as he backed up Kirk Cousins in 2018.

After several years of disappointment, Trevor Siemian gets his shot at redemption against the Falcons this weekend.