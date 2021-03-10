Saints Reportedly Make Decision On WR Emmanuel Sanders

Since the New Orleans Saints need to be cap compliant by the start of the new league year, general manager Mickey Loomis has some tough decisions to make over the next few days. Unfortunately for Emmanuel Sanders, he will not be a part of the Saints’ 2021 roster.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter broke the news that Sanders is being released before the start of free agency. This move will clear $4 million in cap space for New Orleans.

Sanders signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Saints last offseason. He was supposed to be the perfect No. 2 wide receiver next to Michael Thomas.

Though there were plenty of ups and downs this past season, Sanders still finished with 61 receptions for 726 yards and five touchdowns.

Saints are releasing WR Emmanuel Sanders, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2021

Sanders wasted no time thanking the city of New Orleans on social media.

“New Orleans it’s been real,” Sanders wrote on Instagram. “Sucks we didn’t bring a super bowl to the city which was the goal when I signed but it was a blessing to showcase my talents in front of you guys weekend and week out.”

The Saints also parted ways with Kwon Alexander this Wednesday in a move that’ll save them $13 million in cap space.

NFL fans should expect a few more moves from the Saints in the near future. They can free up more cap space by parting ways with veterans like Malcom Brown, or extending younger players like Marshon Lattimore and Ryan Ramczyk.