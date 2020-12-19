Saints Reportedly Make Decision On WR Michael Thomas

A frustrating season for Michael Thomas may have just gotten worse. Moments ago, the Saints announced unfortunate news regarding their All-Pro wideout.

Thomas is being placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury that he’s been dealing with since the season opener. He’ll miss the final three games of the regular season for New Orleans.

It’s not all bad news for New Orleans, though. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Thomas should be close to 100 percent for the start of the postseason.

The Saints are currently scheduled to play on Wild Card weekend, so Thomas would need to be ready to go in a few weeks.

Although he’s been unable to shake off this ankle injury, Thomas has been productive over the past four games. In fact, he had eight receptions for 84 yards last weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Not having Thomas on the field for the next three games is a tough pill to swallow, but at least the Saints will have Drew Brees back under center.

Just to put into perspective how weird this season has been, New Orleans has only played 10 quarters this season with Brees and Thomas on the field together. Last year, that duo was breaking records left and right.

Hopefully this time off will allow Thomas to make a full recovery. His status for the playoffs could dictate whether the Saints can make a Super Bowl run.