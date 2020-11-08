Saints Reportedly Make Sunday Night Decision On Michael Thomas

Tonight finally seems like the night that the New Orleans Saints will get Michael Thomas back. The wide receiver is expected to play.

Thomas has been out since injuring his ankle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Now, he’s trending toward making his return against the Bucs on Sunday Night Football.

While getting Thomas back should be a major boost for New Orleans, the fifth-year wideout reportedly won’t be given a full workload right off the bat. The Saints will apparently ease Thomas back in.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that Thomas will not play his customary amount of snaps tonight.

Mr. @JayGlazer confirms that Michael Thomas will play tonight but adds that he's not expected to play his usual allotment of snaps. — Jared Smola (@SmolaDS) November 8, 2020

The Saints (5-2) have won four in a row. Tampa Bay (6-2) has won three in a row. Tonight’s matchup is for first place in the NFC South.

New Orleans beat the Bucs 34-23 in the Superdome in Week 1. We’ll see if Tampa can get some revenge tonight.

Oh, did we mention this game features Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady? Even more reason to tune into NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET.