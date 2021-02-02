Saints Are Reportedly Making A Big Hire On Defense

Although the New Orleans Saints are losing a few big pieces this offseason, Sean Payton and his staff are staying aggressive. The organization’s latest hire is indicative of that competitive attitude.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints will add former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard as the team’s new secondary coach. The 41-year-old will replace Aaron Glenn in Dennis Allen’s defense and bring a wealth of experience to a talented position group.

Richard most recently served as an assistant on the Cowboys staff from 2018 to 2019. In Dallas, he worked as the team’s defensive backs coach, defensive play caller & passing game coordinator, showing off his ability to handle responsibility.

After a year off in 2020, Richard will be eager to prove himself on Payton’s Saints staff.

The #Saints are adding a big-time name on their defensive staff, as sources say they’ll hire former #Seahawks DC and #Cowboys assistant Kris Richard as their new secondary coach. He fills the spot previously held by Aaron Glenn in Dennis Allen’s defense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2021

Huge move for the Saints. They’ve done an excellent job of hiring coaches in recent years. Glenn is a big loss but Richard is a great addition. https://t.co/7JKTCQbmue — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 2, 2021

Richard began his time in the NFL way back in 2010, coming in as an assistant defensive backs coach in Seattle. He worked his way up Pete Caroll’s ranks, working with the secondary before landing the lead coordinator job in 2015.

Richard thrived in his first two years as the Seahawks defensive coordinator. In his first season, Seattle ranked first in the league in scoring defense and followed it up in 2016 by ranking third. After a significant dip in production in 2017, Richard was relieved of his duties and headed off to Dallas.

The Saints will get a steal in the 41-year-old assistant and add him to one of the best defenses in the league. With the return of defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, New Orleans looks poised to re-create that success next year.

Even so, there’s still a few questions surrounding the Saints early on this offseason, namely involving who will be the team’s quarterback in 2021.

However, with the Richard hire, Payton and the city of New Orleans will be able to breathe easier on Tuesday.